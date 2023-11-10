Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Buys New Shares in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 4.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 5.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 9.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 29,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Down 2.5 %

AIV stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $8.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apartment Investment and Management ( NYSE:AIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 120.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%.

AIV has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile



Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

