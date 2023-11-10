Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Buys New Shares in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,942,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,698,000 after buying an additional 269,047 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 4.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,904,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,689,000 after acquiring an additional 609,651 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,334,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,021,000 after acquiring an additional 182,742 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,709,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,090,000 after acquiring an additional 131,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,310,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,301,000 after purchasing an additional 40,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Down 1.9 %

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $18.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.65.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.13%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BNL shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JMP Securities started coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of June 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 801 individual net leased commercial properties with 794 properties located in 44 U.S.

Featured Stories

