Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Has $220,000 Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lessened its stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Mark J. lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $72.65 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.30 and a 12 month high of $140.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

