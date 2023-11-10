Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Has $264,000 Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $93.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.95 and its 200-day moving average is $96.45. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.