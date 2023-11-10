Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Has $361,000 Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lowered its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at about $388,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,148,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,287,000 after buying an additional 768,965 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,195,000. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage Trading Up 0.2 %

Pure Storage stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $40.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.48 and its 200 day moving average is $33.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $688.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 8.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Pure Storage from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.59.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

