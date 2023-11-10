Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Invests $292,000 in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTREFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTRE. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 63.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 366.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $22.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.09.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 320.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTRE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

About CareTrust REIT



CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

