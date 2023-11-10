Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Invests $99,000 in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,777,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,148,000 after purchasing an additional 599,123 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 4.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,104,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,250,000 after buying an additional 278,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,982,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,762,000 after acquiring an additional 42,653 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,458,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,207,000 after acquiring an additional 66,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,955,000 after acquiring an additional 89,274 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Summit Hotel Properties Price Performance

INN opened at $5.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average is $6.16. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $8.81.

Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.09%.

(Free Report)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of August 2, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.