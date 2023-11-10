Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Makes New Investment in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $164.52 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $148.10 and a one year high of $242.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

