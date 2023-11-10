Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Makes New Investment in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of ALNY stock opened at $164.52 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $148.10 and a one year high of $242.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.80.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.
