Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Makes New Investment in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 30,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000.
Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $9.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.65. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $11.38.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 15 hotels comprised of 7,735 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate.
