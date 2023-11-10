Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Purchases New Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter worth $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 454.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 239.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In related news, CFO David J. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,364.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA stock opened at $44.51 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $44.29 and a one year high of $68.10. The firm has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.81.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer raised Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Redburn Partners lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.16.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

