Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Sells 478 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lessened its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARWR. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.53.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $26.74 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $22.87 and a one year high of $42.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.58.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $15.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.38% and a negative return on equity of 42.79%. The business’s revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $40,811.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,256.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 24,338 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $589,222.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,737,000 shares in the company, valued at $90,472,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $40,811.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,256.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,643 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,105 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.