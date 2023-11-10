Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Sells 800 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG trimmed its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $71.54 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 397.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.16.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 1,800.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $106.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.