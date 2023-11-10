Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Takes Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 32.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,689,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041,116 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $26,809,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6,220.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,136,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,035,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,939 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 355.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,757,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,216,000 after buying an additional 1,371,592 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBRA stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $14.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -34.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently -307.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SBRA shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.59.

As of June 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 392 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 253 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 45 senior housing communities (Senior Housing Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

