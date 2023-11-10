Barclays Cuts Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $27.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BLMN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.90.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of BLMN opened at $22.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.44. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 79.49%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

