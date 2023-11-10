Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Director Hans-Peter Manner Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) Director Hans-Peter Manner bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $1,139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,279.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE B opened at $23.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.48. Barnes Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.79 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 136.17%.

B has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Barnes Group from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the third quarter worth approximately $382,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 40.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 14,067 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 708,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Barnes Group by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 314,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,678,000 after purchasing an additional 104,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

