Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) VP Purchases $45,020.00 in Stock

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) VP Marian Acker acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.51 per share, for a total transaction of $45,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,803.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Barnes Group Stock Performance
Shares of B opened at $23.43 on Friday. Barnes Group Inc. has a one year low of $18.79 and a one year high of $47.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23.
Barnes Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 136.17%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes Group
Analyst Ratings Changes
B has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th.
About Barnes Group
Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.
