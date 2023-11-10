Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) VP Purchases $45,020.00 in Stock

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) VP Marian Acker acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.51 per share, for a total transaction of $45,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,803.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

Shares of B opened at $23.43 on Friday. Barnes Group Inc. has a one year low of $18.79 and a one year high of $47.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 136.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at $19,412,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,980,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,568,000 after buying an additional 333,956 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,687,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,361,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,831,000 after acquiring an additional 175,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Barnes Group by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 310,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,488,000 after acquiring an additional 162,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

B has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on B

About Barnes Group

(Get Free Report)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.