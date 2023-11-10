Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 7.98%.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.54. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $17.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

