Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLPH opened at $0.04 on Monday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $12.58. The stock has a market cap of $464,740.00, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics

In other Bellerophon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Puissance Capital Management L sold 1,076,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $107,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,338,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 33,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 31,460 shares during the last quarter. 28.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

