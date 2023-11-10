Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Stock Price Up 15%

Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 15% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 217,481 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 95,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Benton Resources Trading Down 3.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$22.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

About Benton Resources

Benton Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, lithium, and cesium assets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

