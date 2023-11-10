Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $63.85

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $63.85 and last traded at $63.97, with a volume of 3205077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet raised Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Best Buy from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

Best Buy Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 63.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,066.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 90.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

