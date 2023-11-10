Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) PT Lowered to $7.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BYND. TD Cowen started coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an underperform rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Beyond Meat from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $8.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $6.79 on Thursday. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $22.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.56.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $75.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.45 million. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.60) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond Meat

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 16.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 999.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 756,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 688,059 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

