Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $75.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.45 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.60) earnings per share.

Beyond Meat Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $6.79 on Friday. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $22.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.56.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $8.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 48.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 12.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Beyond Meat by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.