B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.24-0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $566-586 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $601.74 million.

B&G Foods Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.19.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $502.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BGS. StockNews.com began coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut B&G Foods from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet cut B&G Foods from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on B&G Foods from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on B&G Foods from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, B&G Foods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGS. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Articles

