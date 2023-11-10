BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGCGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.12 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 31.74% and a negative return on equity of 166.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. BigCommerce updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to EPS.

BIGC opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.48. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,639,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,465,000 after buying an additional 275,829 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,015,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,228,000 after buying an additional 2,301,491 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,277,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,361,000 after buying an additional 41,787 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,681,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,034,000 after purchasing an additional 168,921 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,545 shares during the period. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BIGC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.85.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

