Biglari (NYSE:BH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Biglari (NYSE:BH – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Biglari from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.
Read Our Latest Analysis on BH
Biglari Trading Down 2.1 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biglari
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BH. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Biglari during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Biglari during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Biglari by 81.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biglari by 11,100.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biglari in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.
Biglari Company Profile
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Biglari
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Institutional activity provides a bottom for gaming stocks
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- Coca-Cola EuroPacific Partners is a tasty play on Coke
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 reasons Qualcomm might be the easiest buy this month
Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.