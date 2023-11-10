Biglari (NYSE:BH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Biglari (NYSE:BH – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Biglari from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

NYSE:BH opened at $142.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.86. Biglari has a 12 month low of $135.24 and a 12 month high of $218.50. The stock has a market cap of $325.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BH. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Biglari during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Biglari during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Biglari by 81.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biglari by 11,100.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biglari in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

