Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bilibili from $19.60 to $17.40 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bilibili from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Bilibili from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.51.

Get Bilibili alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BILI

Bilibili Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $14.20 on Monday. Bilibili has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average is $15.79.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by $0.19. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a negative return on equity of 37.46%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. Bilibili’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bilibili will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Bilibili by 101.8% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 113,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 57,090 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bilibili by 39.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Bilibili by 382.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bilibili by 11.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Bilibili by 1.3% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.