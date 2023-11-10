Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS:BLMC) Stock Price Down 29.1%

Shares of Biloxi Marsh Lands Co. (OTCMKTS:BLMC – Get Free Report) were down 29.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.15. Approximately 4,666 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 2,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.
Biloxi Marsh Lands Stock Down 1.2 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average is $4.40.
Biloxi Marsh Lands Company Profile
Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It owns approximately 90,000 acres of surface, subsurface, and minerals in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana. The company was incorporated in 1936 and is based in Metairie, Louisiana.
