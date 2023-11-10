Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 771.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,400,000 after buying an additional 2,263,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Biogen by 176,592.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,079,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,488 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $362,129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Biogen by 49.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,627,000 after acquiring an additional 691,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 44.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $487,279,000 after acquiring an additional 541,421 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB stock opened at $224.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.05. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.59 and a 52 week high of $319.76. The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.10.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on Biogen from $311.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Biogen from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Biogen from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.58.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

