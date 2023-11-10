Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given New $365.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $343.00 to $365.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Biogen to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Biogen from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $327.00 to $312.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $381.00 to $361.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $325.58.

Biogen Stock Performance

Biogen stock opened at $224.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $254.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.05. The company has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.10. Biogen has a 12-month low of $222.59 and a 12-month high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 14.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 771.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 176,592.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,079,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,393,000 after buying an additional 2,078,488 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $362,129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Biogen by 49.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,627,000 after buying an additional 691,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Biogen by 44.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $487,279,000 after acquiring an additional 541,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

