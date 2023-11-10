BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,080 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.06% of BioNTech worth $15,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 23,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in BioNTech by 27.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 141,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,234,000 after acquiring an additional 30,039 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 14.2% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 61.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNTX stock opened at $99.32 on Friday. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $188.99. The company has a quick ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.35 and its 200-day moving average is $107.92.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $895.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.50 million. BioNTech had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 41.56%. The company’s revenue was down 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BNTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BioNTech from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC downgraded BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.31.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

