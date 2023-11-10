Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.54.

BIRK stock opened at $39.90 on Monday. Birkenstock has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $42.96.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories for men, women, and kids. The company sells its products through online and retail stores. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

