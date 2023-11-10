Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.54.

Birkenstock Stock Performance

About Birkenstock

Shares of BIRK opened at $39.90 on Monday. Birkenstock has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $42.96.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories for men, women, and kids. The company sells its products through online and retail stores. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

