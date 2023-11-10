Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $48.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BIRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Birkenstock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.54.

NYSE:BIRK opened at $39.90 on Monday. Birkenstock has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $42.96.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories for men, women, and kids. The company sells its products through online and retail stores. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

