Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bitcoin Depot’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Bitcoin Depot Trading Down 0.8 %

Bitcoin Depot stock opened at $2.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.67. Bitcoin Depot has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $11.15.

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $197.47 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bitcoin Depot will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bitcoin Depot

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bitcoin Depot stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 267,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.46% of Bitcoin Depot as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.

