BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $71.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $79.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BJ. Bank of America lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

BJ stock opened at $67.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.37. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $80.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.57.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 47.80% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 33,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $2,337,373.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,571,152.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 33,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $2,337,373.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,571,152.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 3,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $268,399.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,872.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,653 shares of company stock worth $8,306,084 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Wholesale Club

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,364.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.