Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Director George H. Ellis Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) Director George H. Ellis sold 2,500 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total value of $183,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,655.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $72.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.39 and a 12 month high of $78.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.91 and a 200-day moving average of $71.90.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 865.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,788 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Blackbaud by 2,238.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 534,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,015,000 after acquiring an additional 511,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Blackbaud by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,916,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,361,000 after acquiring an additional 339,922 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,731,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,153,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,957,000 after buying an additional 187,210 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

