BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 11,821 Shares

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $124,829.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,799,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,685,286.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 29,563 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $306,272.68.

On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 14,008 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.39 per share, with a total value of $145,543.12.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 39,865 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $395,460.80.

On Monday, October 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 38,677 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.37 per share, with a total value of $401,080.49.

On Thursday, October 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 17,703 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.43 per share, for a total transaction of $184,642.29.

On Monday, October 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 16,763 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $170,982.60.

On Friday, October 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 510 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $5,140.80.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 500 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.16 per share, for a total transaction of $5,080.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 22,053 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $225,161.13.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 90,004 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $936,941.64.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

BFZ stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.24. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BFZ. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 32,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 643,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 46,438 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 45,028 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

