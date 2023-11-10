BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 135,314 Shares

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 135,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 13.71 per share, with a total value of 1,855,154.94. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,348,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 169,298,730.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 221,000 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of 13.78 per share, with a total value of 3,045,380.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 130,631 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 13.75 per share, with a total value of 1,796,176.25.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 57,124 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of 13.15 per share, with a total value of 751,180.60.

On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 91,473 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of 13.03 per share, for a total transaction of 1,191,893.19.

On Thursday, October 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 201,054 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of 13.27 per share, for a total transaction of 2,667,986.58.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 26,660 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of 13.50 per share, for a total transaction of 359,910.00.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Trading Down 2.3 %

BMEZ opened at 13.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 14.16 and a 200-day moving average price of 15.44. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a twelve month low of 12.93 and a twelve month high of 17.05.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.0927 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the second quarter valued at about $197,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 677.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 823,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,754,000 after buying an additional 51,486 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

