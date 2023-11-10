Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.77

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a payout ratio of 86.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Blackstone Secured Lending Fund to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.6%.

NYSE:BXSL opened at $27.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day moving average of $26.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.51. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $29.11.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund ( NYSE:BXSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 52.89%. The firm had revenue of $290.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.36 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 61.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 49,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BXSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

