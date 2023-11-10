Block (NYSE:SQ) Lifted to Outperform at CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) from a sell rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. CLSA currently has $57.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Block from $92.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a hold rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Block from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Block from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Block has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.84.

Shares of Block stock opened at $51.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.02 and a beta of 2.34. Block has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $89.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $35,532.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,696.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $133,146.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,708 shares in the company, valued at $27,098,704.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $35,532.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,696.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,222 shares of company stock worth $1,006,326 in the last 90 days. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Block by 77,283.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,698,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,741,000 after acquiring an additional 11,682,955 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Block in the 4th quarter worth about $353,954,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Block by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,623,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,186,000 after buying an additional 1,847,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Block by 30.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,411,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,513,000 after buying an additional 1,725,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 50.5% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,685,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,906,000 after buying an additional 1,572,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

