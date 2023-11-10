Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Downgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Raymond James cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Raymond James currently has $28.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $29.00.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair lowered Bloomin’ Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.90.

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $22.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.97. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $28.67.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Institutional Trading of Bloomin’ Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 91.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 683.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 62.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

