Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $15,396,310,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
VOT stock opened at $190.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.97. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $175.70 and a 52 week high of $215.18.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Carvana: shifting gears toward a potential breakout
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Will Eli Lilly’s Zepbound be the next big weight-loss drug?
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- Interest rates propel insurers’ earnings to new highs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.