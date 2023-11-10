Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $15,396,310,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

VOT stock opened at $190.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.97. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $175.70 and a 52 week high of $215.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

