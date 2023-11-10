Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 77.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after buying an additional 16,782 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 779.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 541,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,891,000 after acquiring an additional 479,800 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth about $7,358,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 346.4% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 35,032 shares during the period.

PAUG stock opened at $31.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.94.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

