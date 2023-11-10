Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $39,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,817,000. Black Swift Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $282.95 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.94 and a 12 month high of $295.07. The stock has a market cap of $92.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $277.81 and its 200 day moving average is $275.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

