Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 249 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Citigroup by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Down 0.8 %

C opened at $41.50 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $53.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.55.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Citigroup

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.