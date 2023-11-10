B&M European Value Retail S.A. Announces Dividend of GBX 5.10 (LON:BME)

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.10 ($0.06) per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance

LON BME opened at GBX 515.80 ($6.37) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,504.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 559.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 541.64. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of GBX 359.80 ($4.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 592.60 ($7.32). The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.19.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of B&M European Value Retail to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 577 ($7.12) to GBX 513 ($6.33) in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of B&M European Value Retail to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 513 ($6.33) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Shore Capital raised shares of B&M European Value Retail to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 509.50 ($6.29).

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.