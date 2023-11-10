BMO Capital Markets Lowers Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Price Target to C$31.00

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MFI. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$33.86.

TSE MFI opened at C$26.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.63. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52-week low of C$22.66 and a 52-week high of C$31.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -26.69%.

In other Maple Leaf Foods news, Director Katherine Newell Lemon sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.88, for a total transaction of C$104,563.55. 40.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

