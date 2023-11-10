BNP Paribas Lowers Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) to Underperform

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OHI. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.89.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $30.91 on Monday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $34.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.00 and a 200-day moving average of $31.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 262.75%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth $32,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth $34,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

