BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $51.79

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $51.79 and last traded at $53.21, with a volume of 17225 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.13.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BOC Hong Kong from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.95.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.3239 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; corporate deposits, and payroll and e-cheques services.

