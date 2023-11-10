Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Bought by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,852 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,180,000 after buying an additional 191,595 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,757,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,439,000 after acquiring an additional 145,629 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,124,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,403,000 after acquiring an additional 43,014 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boise Cascade by 0.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,295,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCC has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

BCC stock opened at $102.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.55. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $59.32 and a 1 year high of $112.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.17.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 7.38%. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $5.20 per share. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 6.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $31,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,638.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $31,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,638.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $598,086.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,632,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,274 shares of company stock worth $2,591,895 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Boise Cascade

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.